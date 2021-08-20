LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada National Guard members got a warm welcome home on Friday after serving in Kuwait and Iraq.
A demobilization ceremony was held at Green Valley Ranch Resort for troops with the Bravo Company 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion. The Nevada National Guard said the return of the group marks the end of a six-unit international deployment surge by Nevada Guard Army units from 2019 to 2021.
“Today, we are here to recognize the approximately 150 soldiers of Bravo 422 for their hard work after completing a 10-month deployment overseas in Kuwait and Iraq,” said 422nd Operations Officer 1st Lt. Michael Orton.
Orton said the group’s headquarters were based out of Kuwait, near Kuwait City, but had communications teams deployed into Iraq to support air defense artillery missions to help keep air bases safe from incoming rocket attacks.
The 422nd came back in two groups, one in April the other in July.
Along with recognizing the returning troops, Nevada National Guard members applaud soldiers families during the ceremony.
“It’s especially hard on the families who stay behind. I think they got the harder job for sure. Their sacrifice for a single parent homes, take care of the kids, the daily ins and outs of life is a harder sacrifice than we make,” said Orton.
Officials said this was the Nevada National Guard’s first COVID-19 deployment. Leaders say 10 members who came down with COVID-19 stayed behind to quarantine before returning home. But say the soldiers returned home safe and healthy.
Orton said he wants to thank Nevadans for all the support Nevada National Guard troops get in the state, as well as Governor Steve Sisolak and other leaders. He said it’s a pleasure to serve the state and country and members love what they do and are happy to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.