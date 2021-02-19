LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first weekend of eased capacity restrictions for businesses and private gatherings are a timely boost for the Wedding Capital of the World.
Calls are coming in to wedding venues like Lakeside Weddings, ever since Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that people can hold events for up to 100 people.
"We have been busy...people who postponed last year, want their wedding this year," said Raquel Ryan, CEO of Lakeside Weddings. The picturesque outdoor venue provides options for guests who want to social distance during the pandemic.
"With vaccinations... people are looking forward to say 'I do'," Ryan said.
The first weekend of changes brings the desirable date for couples of 2-20-2021, and ushers in good weather for the earlier wedding season in Las Vegas.
Couples with events this weekend and beyond could look ahead to expanding their guest list.
From February 15, events can have 35 percent or up to 100 people.
From March 15 onwards, that capacity jumps to 50 percent or 250 people.
After May 1, Clark County will hold jurisdiction over capacity limits.
