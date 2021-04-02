LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Marriage License Bureau expects to issue 800 marriage licenses for the banner wedding day of the year on April 3, 2021 (4/3/21), as the influx of lovebirds is the mark of a economic turnaround for the Wedding Capital of the World.
The bureau issued 378 marriage licenses Thursday and reached 295 licenses as of 4 p.m. on Friday. The bureau expects to issue more today and tomorrow, and up to 800 weddings for the weekend as couples celebrate their nuptials on the unique date.
More than 75,000 marriage licenses are issued every year, and the economic juggernaut typically brings in $2 billion worth of revenue to Clark County.
Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said, 18,000 people have jobs tied to the wedding industry, which nets roughly $2 billion for the local economy every year.
"If you think about a 'destination wedding,' people fly in to the airport, or they drive and they stay at the hotels, they eat at the restaurants, they go to the shows, they go shopping at the shopping centers. Then they do all the wedding things on top of that: the flowers and the photography, the cake and the catering. So it impacts almost every business that deals with tourism in Clark County, and that's why it's such an important industry for our county," Clerk Goya said.
From stimulus checks, Spring Break, the vaccine rollout and fewer COVID-19 cases across the country, the influx of tourists has spilled over to local businesses in the wedding industry.
"We were slammed, all of a sudden," said Diane Schiller of Rent-a-Dress and Tux in Downtown Las Vegas, one of the many small businesses that helps keep weddings for out-of-town guests convenient with formalwear options.
"A bump in business is always good," Schiller said.
Specialty dates like 4-3-21 are typically popular for couples.
More than 800 couples were married this past Valentine’s Day, a 23% increase from last year.
The Marriage License Bureau is located at 201 E. Clark Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.