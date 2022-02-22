Wedding Capital of the World of Las Vegas welcomes banner business for 2-22-22

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vendors across the Wedding Capital of the World welcomed back a boom in business for a banner calendar day of 2-22-22.
From reception halls to resorts to vendors, wedding insiders said lifting mask restrictions and a downward trend of COVID-19 cases could not have come at a more pivotal time for the economic engine in Las Vegas.
The $2 billion industry employs more than 18,000 workers across Las Vegas, according to Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya.
The pandemic recovery is turning a corner for the vendors that rely on a pre-pandemic pastime, a wedding party and reception.
"It's all the auxiliary businesses, the photographers, the cakes, the flowers, all the things that surround the wedding. Then the restaurants, they stay at the hotels, they eat at the restaurants, they go to the shows. Those are starting to see the boost as well," Goya said.
"Receptions are coming back. People are getting together. we are seeing larger groups," said Zoey D'Arienzo, vice president of food and beverage at The Strat, which has wedding venues more than 100 floors above Las Vegas. "It's not just about the wedding, its about the stay, the activities, a great dining experience as well."
A bellwether sign of larger events coming? Bigger cake orders, according to valley family-owned business Freed's Bakery.
The special calendar date was exceptionally busy for the wedding cake specialists.
"We have started seeing much larger cakes over the last month or two. We depend on people coming to Las Vegas to celebrate big celebrations," said Max Jacobson-Fried.
The county is continuing its "Five Million Love Stories" campaign with promotions, giveaways, and specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.