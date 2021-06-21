LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We now have a better idea of the faces behind Las Vegas' National Lacrosse League team.
The league said the new franchise will be co-owned by hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky, basketball hall-of-famer & Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, professional golfer Dustin Johnson and businessman & Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. Mark Fine has been named the Chief Executive Officer for the team.
The NLL announced the team will play its home games at Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino beginning in the 2022-23 season. The Las Vegas franchise will be the NLL's 15th team.
The name, logo, and colors of the new team will be unveiled at a later date. The team is encouraging fans to help name the team with submissions on its website, www.lasvegaslacrosse.com.
