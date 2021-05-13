LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every great city has a great downtown and Henderson’s Water Street is finding new life during the pandemic.
The newly renovated Water Street Plaza made its debut Wednesday night, with about 1,000 people coming out to watch the Golden Knight’s game on the new 42-foot-wide big screen.
Other new developments are rapidly popping up as well.
“It has a character I think. The unique thing about Water Street is there is a lot of individually owned mom and pop businesses,” Scott Muelrath, President and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce said.
“In 2005, there was a lot of momentum on Water Street, there was still the boom years pre-recession… the recession set in and it caused lot of issues on Water Street as it did across the valley, vacancy was rampant,” Muelrath recalled.
Water Street never fully returned, but during the pandemic while so many businesses struggled, something big changed in Henderson’s downtown.
“The tipping point I think was having the Lifeguard facility open up… 35% of the users at City National were from Henderson, now they are all coming here,” Muelrath asserted.
Restaurants and bars are welcoming the new crowds.
“Lot more traffic. Lot more foot traffic. We are getting a ton of that,” Tommy Schimmel, Bar Manager of Biscuits and Bourbon, explained. The restaurant and bar opened during the pandemic. Schimmel found a job there when he lost his.
“I was working at Saki Rok on the Strip and we shut down at the pandemic,” Schimmel added.
Becky Levy knows Water Street well, she’s been a regular at the Gold Mine Tavern for more than a decade and has even worked there.
“The front is all windows so you can see construction, people walking, people driving, so you are actually able to see the evolution,” Levy shared.
Levy likes what she’s sees since the arena opened in November.
“All these places across the street just went up in a heartbeat. Places down the street same thing,” Levy stated.
If you haven’t been since the before the pandemic, Water Street will look much different than you remember. You can not only see, but feel that things are changing.
“It is going to continue developing… every few months or so there is something coming online,” Muelrath contended.
“You see more and more people walking up and down the street… you see more and more people in the building… it’s electric,” Schimmel exclaimed.
One of the biggest developments in the works is directly across from Lifeguard Arena: A seven-story property featuring more than 135 residential units, business and office space.
More restaurants and bars are also scheduled to open
