Water Street in Henderson continues to see growth.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Water Street in Downtown Henderson is continuing to grow after years of revitalization and easing COVID-19 restrictions. A restaurant, barbershop, tattoo parlor and coffee shop in the area all confirmed a noticeable increase in foot traffic.
Henderson City Councilwoman Michelle Romero said revitalization efforts are working in favor of the businesses along Water Street.
“More people who hadn't been here recently are going to be coming down and they'll see all the great changes that have happened. Then they'll kind of rediscover what's already been here as well,” Romero said.
Other businesses chimed in as well with their take on the revitalization efforts.
“Business on Water St. is great and welcoming and soon to be better with all the revitalization going on,” said George Reyes, a barber at Downtown Vintage Barbershop.
“Water street was in a decline for a long time and it’s nice to be part of the revitalization that’s bringing life back in to the downtown area," said Buddy Holiday, owner of Downtown Tattoo.
Assured Development is working on several constructions projects ranging from restaurants, retail and office work spaces. With so many projects ongoing it’s brought between 100-150 jobs to construction workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.