LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses around Lifeguard Arena in Downtown Henderson hope to reap the benefits of the new sports complex.
"Water Street was the Las Vegas Boulevard of Henderson," said Lavon Kennedy, owner of Eightysixxed Sports Screenprinting and Embroidery on Water Street in Henderson. He said like many other places around the country, the district has suffered during the pandemic.
"A lot of stores are closing down now, a lot of stores that have been here for awhile," Kennedy said. "A lot of mom and pop stores. We're not going to see coming back."
That's not the case for Chef Flemming's Bake Shop.
"We never really closed down," said owner, Flemming Pedersen. "We were always open and available to the public."
Things have been good for Pedersen. He said business at his bakery has even picked up in the past few months.
"The people that we took care of during the pandemic that was looking for bread when there was no bread in the supermarkets, they've come back," Pedersen said.
With the new Lifeguard Arena opening in the Water Street District, Pedersen said he hopes things keep getting better.
"Obviously, having a sports facility like that nearby, can give us good exposure," Pedersen said.
"With it opening, we're just excited about the extra traffic coming down," said Taylor Pulliam, general manager of Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina. "Not only helping our business grow, but all of the other businesses around."
Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina has been in the district for about two years. Pulliam said the arena is part of a push toward a better Henderson.
"There's been so many positive changes to Water Street, with everyone trying to rejuvenate the area," Pulliam said. "That's just a great stepping stone to help us continue to grow.
"I hope we just continue and we all stay busy and prosperous and can get the benefits of all these new developments," Pedersen said.
