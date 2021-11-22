LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Clark County Water Reclamation District warned that certain waste could cause serious problems for pipes.
With more gatherings expected this year, they are worried that more food scraps and grease will get washed down the sink, causing a harmful buildup.
Every day, the Reclamation District cleans 100 million gallons of wastewater, and returns it to Lake Mead. It says the wrong kinds of waste can hurt its system's efficiency.
"The role that we play here at the water reclamation district is critical because for every gallon of water we return to the lake, we get to take out another, said Jacob Sanders, who works for the Reclamation District. "And right now with this water shortage, that's more critical than ever."
The District has created a website to tell Southern Nevadans what is and is not flushable.
