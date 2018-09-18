LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Valley Water District crews have been working to repair a large water main break in the central valley.
According to a representative, a 16-inch diameter water main break in the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road will likely affect traffic with lane closures through Friday. Two lanes were opened on northbound Maryland Parkway through the intersection, but southbound traffic remained closed Tuesday evening.
Traffic on Desert Inn was reduced to one lane in both directions.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as crews work on repairs.
The water main break was damaged Monday night during routine work in the intersection.
Check back for updates.
