HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson reported a water line had burst Monday morning.
Green Valley Parkway near Pebble Road and the 215 was closed in both directions while crews worked to repair the line, Henderson officials said.
The water line was part of a "reuse water line," according to city officials. Essentially, the water in the line is clean treated and is used for roadways and golf courses. The water is not used for businesses or residential homes.
No estimates were available as to when repairs would be done.
Just after 12:30 p.m., the City of Henderson reported two lanes on Green Valley Parkway were open to southbound traffic. One lane was opened for northbound traffic.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while crews worked on repairs.
