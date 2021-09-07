LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The events of 9/11 stunned law enforcement across the country. The 9/11 Commission found if the CIA and FBI had acted more wisely and aggressively, the attacks could potentially have been prevented.
To prevent against future attacks, the commission suggested law enforcement reassess the sharing of information and how different agencies work with one another.
It was the beginning of a new concept in law enforcement called “fusion centers.” There are now 80 across the country including in Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center inside of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.
“We are trying to make sure that something like 9/11, something like 1 October, something like domestic extremist attacks that you’ve seen all across the country don’t happen in our community,” said Cary Underwood, director of the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center.
The center is not just staffed by LVMPD. There are representatives from 18 agencies including Henderson police, North Las Vegas police, Clark County School District police, Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security and TSA all under one roof.
This coming together or “fusing” of law enforcement is the result of changes after 9/11. Underwood has been a part of the fusion center since it opened in 2007 and has seen it evolve.
“We were able to really find exactly how these agencies can work together and really contribute their skills and information to the overall effort,” Underwood said.
Specialists and officers in the fusion center’s “Fusion Watch” work 24/7 protecting the city watching for crimes in real time on an extensive network of cameras.
“There are over 600 cameras, so we are constantly scanning. The people that are working in here are actually trained to look for those behavioral indicators and those anomalies, the things that are abnormal,” Underwood said.
One call from the fusion center and officers on the street can respond in seconds, as was the case when someone noticed a man sitting next the Bellagio fountains pull out a gun from a bag.
“We honestly don’t have that luxury to sit there and wait to see what happens, we have to act,” said Lt. Bill Steinmetz with the technical operations section of LVMPD.
The team has many high-tech tools to detect crime from the cameras to license plate readers to social media monitoring, even gunshot sound detection.
“One officer behind the keyboard can be similar to if not better than three officers out in the street,” Steinmetz said.
With millions of people coming from out of town coming to Las Vegas each year, new threats emerge every day. and the fusion center with multiple agencies working together is set up to detect them, he said.
“It makes us really effective in fighting crime and terrorism,” Steinmetz added.
The fusion center is more than real-time crime detection, there are also detectives who go out in the field and investigate tips that come in to prevent attacks and crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.