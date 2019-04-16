LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A trailer for a Vegas Golden Knights documentary co-created by NHL Productions was released Tuesday morning.
"Valiant" focuses on the Golden Knights inaugural season. It's being produced by Sterling Productions, Osmosis Films and NHL Productions.
The trailer shows the start of the Golden Knight's season, news clips from the 1 October shooting and the rise to the playoffs in VGK's first season.
According to deadline.com, the filmmakers are still looking for a distributor for the film.
