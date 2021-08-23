LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman captured video of a bobcat on the prowl in Summerlin.
According to resident Marta Kuprianowicz, the video was taken in The Ridges neighborhood in Summerlin.
Doug Nielson with the Nevada Department of Wildlife watched the video and confirmed it was a bobcat. Nielson said that the animal can be seen stalking a rabbit near the hedges in the background.
Nielson added that rabbits make up about 60% of a bobcat's diet.
In an email Monday, Nielson said the following:
Bobcats are a natural part of living in Nevada and they are often found in neighborhoods because we provide them with such awesome habitat. We do this by having lawns which rabbits graze on, we feed birds which attracts not only birds but also rodents, and we have trash which, again will attract rodents and other animals a bobcat might eat. These attractants are extremely effective right now because of the ongoing and severe drought in the Southwest. One way to minimize the chance of having a bobcat issue is to remove all attractants and make the area less attractive to them.
Nielson also provided the below tips for pet owners if they see a bobcat in their area:
Below are some tips for not only living near bobcats but also coyotes.
Dog Owners:
- Supervise your dog when it is outside.
- If you must leave your dog outside, make sure you leave it in a fully enclosed dog run that has a roof.
- If walking your dog, keep it on a 6-foot leash.
- Avoid using extendable leashes because this limits the control you have over your pet.
- If you encounter a bobcat on your walk, make sure to scare it away. You can do this by waving your arms over your head and yelling at the bobcats. Airhorns or other noise makers can also be used to scare the bobcat away. Be tenacious.
- Do not allow your dog to interact with bobcats!
- Never allow your dog to chase or follow bobcats for any reason.
Cat Owners:
- The only way to ensure your cats safety is to keep them indoors or in an outdoor cat enclosure that is secure. This not only keeps your cat in, but other animals out.
- This protects cats from bobcats and other animals, parasites, diseases and cars. It also helps to protect our native wildlife from domestic cats.
According to Nielson, just as with coyotes, human and bobcat conflicts are "extremely rare." These animal are often "more fearful of us than we are o them," he said.
Nielson says that "one of the best things people can do in order to live with the bobcat is scare it, or haze it, away whenever they see it." To do this, officials recommend getting as big and loud and aggressive as you can.
"People can also use things like water from a hose to spray at the bobcat to get it to go away, use pots and pans or airhorns. Anything that is loud and scary will ultimately help in teaching the bobcat that it does not want to be around humans," Nielson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.