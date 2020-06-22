LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This weekend, Clark County Parks and Recreation and other organizations are partnering to host the Food Truck Frenzy Drive-In Movie Night. Guests can visit the drive-in for a free showing of "Aladdin" on Friday, June 26, with social distancing in place.
Parking is limited, so reserve your spot online here: https://bit.ly/37OX9CG
WHERE
3075 North Walnut Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115
WHEN
Doors: 5 p.m.
Showtime: 7:45 p.m.
