LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities in Washoe County say that in the span of 12 hours on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office responded to two calls for service involving fentanyl overdose, one of which included a 9-month-old baby.
According to a Facebook post from the Washoe County Sheriff's Department,
in one of the calls, a 9-month-old baby was exposed to fentanyl and Narcan, an opioid antidote, was delivered to the baby.
Authorities say that in the other case, a 24-year-old individual was found deceased.
“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “And it’s not just a pill – even a very small dose of fentanyl can kill. Unfortunately, many times, individuals who purchase illegal drugs are unaware the drugs have been laced with fentanyl.”
The post notes that deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department carry Narcan for use when needed. Additionally, individuals discharged from jail who may be at risk for opioid use are provided Narcan upon release, according to the post.
“I encourage every member of the community – parents, students, and others – to be aware of the fentanyl problem in our area,” Balaam added. “This is quickly becoming an epidemic in Washoe County, and it is tragic. It is literally killing people. We must be aware and we must work together to solve this crisis.”
