A Laughlin visitor from Washington had quite the profitable birthday trip after she hit a jackpot worth more than $276,000 at the Aquarius Hotel Casino and Resort.
Joette French, who was visiting Laughlin to celebrate her birthday, hit a jackpot worth $276,656.62 on Thursday while playing the "World of Wonka" slot machine.
According to the Aquarius, French had bet on the $0.01 World of Wonka denomination machine when she hit the jackpot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.