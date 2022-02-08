LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An NFL player with the Washington Commanders was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in a fatal crash in Virginia late last year that left a 29-year-old Las Vegas woman dead.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Deshazor D. Everett, 29, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined he was traveling over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the Dec. 23 crash.
Authorities said Everett turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.
The investigation determined that Everett and his passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.
Authorities said Peters was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Everett had also been taken to an area hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, authorities said at the time.
The Commanders on Tuesday afternoon provided the following statement on the matter:
We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.
It all went downhill for this guy and Henry Ruggs after the Fast and Furious movies came out.
