LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A police chief from a small Washington town shared how he is protecting his catalytic converter amid a nationwide rise in thefts.
“I constantly preach to people here in the city to do certain things. Take all the stuff out of their car, lock their doors, make sure their garage is shut and all that. And I was like well, how can I help try and protect people from this happening,” Chief Jason Houck with the Newcastle Police Department said.
The chief said he’s seen plenty of catalytic converter theft reports in Newcastle, a Seattle suburb and town of about 14,000 people. He said one report hit home when catalytic converter thieves hit a Toyota 4Runner, a car his daughter and wife drive. The chief did some research online and found out how to make a homemade catalytic converter cage.
In the City of Newcastle Facebook post, he showed a picture of the items he bought to make the device for one of the family’s cars.
“All together, I spent less than $40,” he said.
Some professionally installed anti-theft devices can cost several hundred dollars. But repairs for theft can run into the thousands. People steal catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. Some of those metals are worth much more than gold.
The chief bought wire cable and clamps and wrapped the cable around his catalytic converter and car’s frame to help prevent someone from cutting it out. He was careful not to hit sensitive parts of the car’s exhaust.
“Think of the Clark Griswold ball of Christmas lights with all those tangled wires and all of that kind of stuff. Even if they are still able to cut it loose, they’re going to have a heck of a time pulling it out from the ball of wires down there that’s connected to the frame,” he said.
He hopes thieves will simply see the device and move on, not wanting to make the effort to cut out the catalytic converter.
The chief also sprayed the converter with bright heat resistant paint to signal to anyone who might buy it, that it’s stolen. He also suggests people etch their vin numbers into their converters, to help authorities identify a victim if a stolen converter ends up in the hands of authorities.
The chief said he looked at YouTube on how to install the wire cage and said it took him between 45 minutes and an hour.
In his Facebook post, he tells people to give his homemade device a try.
“I have yet to read a report where someone had their converter stolen with something like this or a professional version around it,” he said in the post.
