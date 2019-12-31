How else can we say it? 2019 was weird.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 2019 was a year full of surprises. We'll recap some of the strangest things to happen in the last year of the decade.

DESERT SNOW

The year got off to a kooky start in the desert on Feb. 21 when the valley woke up to 6 inches of snowfall in the west Las Vegas Valley. 

EARTHQUAKES SHAKE THE VALLEY

In July, Southern Nevada felt the impact of the Ridgecrest earthquakes in California. Chandeliers, swimming pools and the scoreboard at the Thomas and Mack were all affected.

GRASSHOPPER INVASION

If the quakes didn't shake things up enough, a swarm of grasshoppers plagued the city so thickly that weather radars could pick up on the insects

ANIMAL ROUNDUP

2019 was filled with weird animal news. Two llamas escaped from a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood in May. A rodeo bull escaped in October, and pigeons wearing cowboy hats captivated the internet for weeks.

STORM AREA 51

September brought them aliens. What started as a Facebook post joke evolved into a cultural phenomenon in the Nevada desert.

Storm Area 51 Events

A crowd chants while holding sings at the at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the gate inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax. (AP Photo/John Locher)

