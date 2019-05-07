LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wanted Nye County fugitive has turned himself in to authorities.
On Monday, David Dades Jr. turned himself in at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Department.
Dades was booked on an outstanding warrant for sex assault against a child under 14, child abuse with substantial bodily harm, two counts of open and gross lewdness and coercion, the sheriff's department said.
