UPDATE (NOV. 26): A tweet from Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo's Twitter account early Thursday morning said that he had arrived at the Nye County Sheriff's office to clear up allegations and "unfounded accusations" that have been brought against him.
The tweet sent at 4:23 a.m. commented on the sheriff's office's report that Blundo had failed to honor an agreement to turn himself in for arrest at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
"Early this morning, after a miscommunication between the Commissioner's attorney and the NCSO, Commissioner Blundo arrived at the Nye County Sherriff's Office in order to clear up any allegations relating to the unfounded accusations levied against him," the tweet said.
Early this morning, after a miscommunication between the Commissioner’s attorney and the NCSO, Commissioner Blundo arrived at the Nye County Sheriff's Office in order to clear up any allegations relating to the unfounded accusations levied against him.— Leo Blundo (@leoblundo) November 26, 2020
The person tweeting from Blundo's account added that the charges against Blundo still are unknown.
"While planning to fully cooperate with the investigation, Commissioner Blundo intends to mount a vigorous defense against these, yet, unknown charges, a defense which will ultimately exonerate him legally, and repair the attacks on his reputation as well," the tweet said.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for what Blundo's charges are. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request to verify that Blundo had turned himself in early Thursday morning.
The tweets concluded saying that further comments will be forthcoming.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office issued a declaration of arrest for a Nye County Commissioner on Wednesday night.
According to an alert from the NCSO, arrangements were made for Commissioner Leonardo "Leo" Blundo to turn himself in at 5 p.m., "and he failed to honor that agreement."
"He is not responding to communication with the Sheriffs Office," they wrote.
It wasn't immediately unclear what Blundo was to turn himself in for.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call dispatch at (775) 751-7000. Confidential tips can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
(1) comment
Corruption possibly?
