NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested Antwon Perkins, the man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a Cadwallader Middle School student, after he barricaded himself inside a North Las Vegas home on Friday.

According to Lt. David Valenta with Metro Police's Sex Crimes Bureau, authorities located Perkins, 35, near Simmons Street and West Lone Mountain Road at around 6 p.m. Perkins barricaded himself inside a home for about three hours as Metro Police and SWAT teams negotiated with him.

Las Vegas police deployed a robot during the barricade to enter the house and see what was happening inside the residence.

"Using the robot, we were able to asses the condition and get him to come out at that point," Valenta said. By about 9:15 p.m., the barricade ended and Perkins came outside.

Perkins was alone, but knew the woman who lives at the residence, according to police.

Once Perkins was taken into custody, he was transported to University Medical Center for self-inflicted injuries, according to Valenta. Perkins's injuries were considered non-life threatening, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.

The victim is okay, "best as you can be considering the traumatic incident we're talking about," Valenta said.

According to police, Perkins lives in North Las Vegas, about four miles away from where he abducted the 12-year-old girl. Detectives had attempted to serve a warrant at his home on Thursday.

Investigators were able to locate Perkins's car at McCarran International Airport, where is an employee, and will work to determine if Perkins is suspected of any other crimes, according to Metro Police.

"This is a very brazen, violent crime," Valenta said. "From my experience working sex crimes, most people do not start out at this level. So we will absolutely be looking into that."