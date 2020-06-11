LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Seeds Las Vegas, a new nonprofit, is hosting a job fair Saturday, June 13 to pair young adults with Allegiant Stadium's concession stand, Battle Born Burgers.
The company was created by Levy Restaurants, one of the biggest food operators for stadiums and other venues. They’ve also partnered up with the Hanna Brown Community Development Corporation. The program supports young adults seeking employment. This job fair is looking for cashiers, line cooks and expediters to work the concession counter.
JOB FAIR ON SATURDAY, JUNE 13
SEEDS participants should be between 18-30 years old. Young adults seeking a job should come to the Pearson Community Center for more information about working at the Battle Born Burgers Food Concession in the new Allegiant Stadium.
WHERE: 1625 W. Carey Ave.
WHEN: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
REGISTER: https://www.seeds-lasvegas.org/
However, the nonprofit will give special consideration to individuals who:
- Have experienced homelessness or temporary housing
- Have been involved in the foster care system
- Have a juvenile or criminal justice history
- Have struggled with unemployment
Attention young adults! Come to the Pearson Community Center (1625 W. Carey Ave.) on SAT, JUNE 13 frm noon to 3p.m. to learn more about working at the Battle Born Burgers Food Concession in the new Allegiant Stadium.Please register at https://t.co/NV5dXKLMQH pic.twitter.com/XkZ4Tp1Kpm— Urban Chamber (@UrbanChamber) June 9, 2020
