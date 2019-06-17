LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Interested in becoming a firefighter? Clark County and three Las Vegas-area fire departments have partnered together to hold recruitment drives this month beginning Tuesday, June 18.
North Las Vegas, Pahrump and Mount Charleston Fire Protection District will be participating in this season's drive.
Informational outreach sessions will be held this month to help candidates understand the application process, including test-taking tips and qualifications.
SESSION SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, June 18, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Recreational Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.
• Thursday, June 20, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, 89106
• Tuesday, June 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032
• Wednesday, June 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive, 89129
• Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, 89117.
"The sessions are open to anyone who wants to learn about the process for becoming a firefighter, and we particularly hope to attract more women and minorities into joining our ranks,” Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.
Applicants will be required to take a written exam and pass a physical at the College of Southern Nevada. Those who pass will be forwarded to fire departments for consideration.
Applications for recruitment will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.
