LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you’ve ever envisioned yourself as a Nobel Peace Prize winning exterminator from Boise or a part of an alien football team, here’s your chance to turn that dream into something real-ish.
The Space is currently holding its first round of improv classes for the public. The eight week classes give participants the foundation of improv acting along with character creation, storytelling, and teamwork.
“The fun, interactive and informative classes will have participants involved from day one,” said Justin Green, who is an actor and founder of ComedySportz.
Speaking of ComedySportz, The Space will also feature another rendition of that show this Saturday.
The internationally-acclaimed and hilarious improvisational comedy troupe features two teams of professional comedians competing for laughs, points and audience support.
The show is Saturday, Oct. 20th. ComedySportz has been bringing “the funny” to cities across the United States and Europe since 1984. Las Vegas is the 31st city to join the ComedySportz family.
Lana Green has been a pro player with ComedySportz Buffalo in New York for nearly a decade and is currently its board president. She also has operated a successful staffing agency in Las Vegas since 2003.
“I knew I wanted to open my very own ComedySportz after I saw the first show in Buffalo in 2008, and it’s so exciting to do it here and partner with The Space to bring laughter and joy to Las Vegas,” she said.
Ticket prices for Saturday’s show are $15 for general admission and $12 for military, seniors and students. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For ticket and concert information, visit www.thespacelv.com or call 702-903-1070.
The Space is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court off of Polaris Avenue, just north of Harmon Avenue.
