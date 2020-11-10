LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the pandemic continues, so does the need for social distancing. But that's not stopping one major retailer from giving Nevada families a holiday experience to remember by implementing creative workarounds for meeting face-to-face with Santa Claus.
Sitting on Santa’s lap is a tradition good enough to frame on the mantle.
"For us it’s just building memories. We do it as a tradition," said Tad Casebolt, a Las Vegas father of four.
But this year, those photographs a little different.
"You can hardly see that the plexiglass is there, so it ends up being really nice," said Casebolt.
Despite a Christmas approaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bass Pro Shops is looking to bring Nevadans some cheer by allowing kids to take pictures with Santa, free of charge, with a plexiglass barrier and a little distance between them.
"Because of everything that is going on in our culture and society right now, it’s important to maintain that distance," said "Santa Claus" himself.
"Typically our kids are always the ones screaming, not wanting to sit on his laptop, and so having the box in front of him that they can sit on, definitely put them at ease," said Casebolt.
Santa’s team of elves sanitizes that barrier between each photo.
"I think that’s gonna put a lot of people at ease, knowing that that’s there," said Casebolt.
But that’s not the only workaround they came up with this year: kids can tell Santa what they want for Christmas via a walky-talky, and Santa radioes back.
Because Santa said these are the kinds of moments that give kids, and parents, hope and resilience in these tough times.
"Nevada was closed for quite some time, and it’s been very difficult for people, so this opportunity to get out and be seen and be around, is a wonderful thing," said Santa.
The store requires temperature screenings for families. Spots are limited for the free photoshoot, and store representatives say they're already selling out fast.
The best way to reserve a spot for your children to meet Santa is on their website at midnight each Saturday night, since that's when the system refreshes.
