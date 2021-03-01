LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wally’s Wine and Spirits is the latest addition announced at Resorts World Las Vegas.
The iconic Southern California wine and dining destination will blend a restaurant, wine bar, and specialty gourmet market.
The bar will have more than 8,000 labels of wine, spirits and beer for sale. It will also offer 125 wines by-the-glass.
According to a news release, Wally’s will be located at the heart of the resort’s retail and dining district.
This will be the company’s first location outside of Southern California
Resorts World is expected to open this summer.
