Walgreens is asking customers to no longer openly carry guns into its stores, the company announced Thursday.
It joins fellow retailers Walmart and Kroger, which announced similar policies the day before.
Companies have come under increasing pressure to take action to prevent gun violence, after a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including one inside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
