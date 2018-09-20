LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A window in a top floor of the Waldorf Astoria on the Las Vegas Strip shattered early Thursday morning, a representative confirmed.
A guest captured the moment the outer pane of a double pane glass window shattered in the 23rd floor sky lobby at 12:30 a.m. She later posted the video on Twitter.
So this happened at @WaldorfAstoria in Las Vegas. Apparently someone threw something. Hope everyone below is ok. pic.twitter.com/ElbO60CTRW— Crystal Schenkel (@littleschank) September 20, 2018
According to the resort's representative, the inside pane of the window is still intact and no guests or team members were injured.
The property is working on repairs and investigating the cause of the incident.
