Waldorf Astoria window

The outer pane of a window on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria shattered Sept. 20, 2018 (Photo: Crystal Schenkel).

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A window in a top floor of the Waldorf Astoria on the Las Vegas Strip shattered early Thursday morning, a representative confirmed. 

A guest captured the moment the outer pane of a double pane glass window shattered in the 23rd floor sky lobby at 12:30 a.m. She later posted the video on Twitter

According to the resort's representative, the inside pane of the window is still intact and no guests or team members were injured. 

The property is working on repairs and investigating the cause of the incident. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.