LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vice President Mike Pence will lead a "Make America Great Again" rally in Boulder City on Thursday.
According to President Donald Trump's campaign website, the event will be Thursday, October 8 at the Boulder City Hangar, 1411 Airport Road.
The event will come the morning after his scheduled debate with Kamala Harris and ahead of his trip to Arizona.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. event.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
