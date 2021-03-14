LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Monday.
The White House announced on Wednesday that Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Las Vegas on March 15.
According to her office, Harris will be coming from Joint Base Andrews and will be landing at McCarran International Airport. She's expected to visit the vaccination clinic at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, then visit the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.
Emhoff will be visiting a food relief organization, Harris' office said. "He will tour the facility and participate in a listening session with community partners and individuals and highlight how the American Rescue Plan helps them and their families."
From Las Vegas, they will travel to Los Angeles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
