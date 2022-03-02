Volunteers wanted to help clean Nevada desert following Mint 400

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mint 400 and Republic Services are seeking volunteers to help clean the desert in Jean this weekend.
The clean-up event is held on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers don't have to be affiliated with the event, as they encourage anyone in the racing community or Las Vegas residents to take part.
"The goal of the event is to unite the off-road community and clean up waste dumped illegally in the Jean area as well as promote sustainable habits and responsible public land use to improve Southern Nevada’s pristine desert landscape," according to the event page.
In 2021, 57,680 lbs. of waste was removed from Jean. This is the fifth clean-up event. Register by clicking here. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.