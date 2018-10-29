LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spooky attraction in Las Vegas is in need of volunteers for its final week of festivities.
Organizers of 'HallOVeen' at the Magical Forest are calling on the public to help greet guests, assist with rides, pass out candy while supporting one of Opportunity Village's largest fall fundraisers, according to a release.
Volunteers who help with a full shift Sunday through Wednesday will receive:
- 4 free general admission tickets to HallOVeen or Magical Forest
- $5 coupon to the thrift store and other local discounts
- Pizza at Volunteer Headquarters
The first 10 volunteers to arrive will receive a free OV Volunteer fanny pack.
Shifts start at 4:30 p.m. Volunteers ages 18 and over are welcome or 14-17 years old with a parent serving alongside during the shift.
Click here to sign up for a shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.