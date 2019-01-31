LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Hundreds of volunteers are going door to door to find missing, at-risk kids. It’s part of The Big Search put on every Super Bowl weekend by Nevada Child Seekers and FREE International.
On day one, volunteers located three kids. The list started with 30 kids. As the organizations recruited volunteers and spread awareness for its event, leads to missing kids came in. Police tracked down nine other kids before the start of the search.
The Big Search involves hundreds of volunteers. They search for the kids, gather tips and then turn anything they get over to police. Some of these children are trafficked, others kidnapped, and some of the 30 ... they don't know.
“These are our most vulnerable cases,” said Margarita Edwards, Executive Director for Nevada Child Seekers. “There’s an endangered component to these cases. Maybe we haven’t heard anything, maybe they completely disappeared. They’re not logging into their social media. So we don’t have any answers, we don’t know where they are and we need the public’s help.”
People interested in volunteering with The Big Search can still sign up. The event runs until Saturday, February 2. Volunteers must pass a background check. They’ll need to bring a valid ID and arrive 45 minutes early to a desired shift. Shifts run 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.
