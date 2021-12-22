LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - For many, the holiday season is all about giving back. Local nonprofits are asking for people to donate not only items, but their time.
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada is hosting a coat and blanket drive Wednesday, December 22. Gently used coats and blankets can be dropped off at 2941 Harris Ave.
Furthermore, several organizations like the Salvation Army, the Animal Foundation, and Street Dogz are looking for people to help out. Anyone can volunteer alone, or with a group up until Christmas and into the new year.
If you're interested in volunteer opportunities, click here: https://www.uwsn.org/holiday
