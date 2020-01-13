LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A volunteer at a Las Vegas Valley museum recently made quite an unusual discovery while inventorying items: skulls and jawbones.
According to Clark County Spokeswoman Stacey Welling, the worker was inventorying artifacts for the Clark County Museum's Natural History Collection when they found two skulls and two jawbones.
Two, if not three, of the items found were from the Anna Roberts Parks Collections, Welling said.
When the museum first opened in 1968, the entire collection of artifacts were donated from Anna Roberts Parks, who was the first female mortician in Las Vegas. Parks died in 1962.
According to Welling, the fourth item, a skull, may be from a medical collection that the museum received in the late 1960s.
The remains were turned over to the Clark County Coroner's Office in December for forensic analysis. If the items are Native American in origin, there are procedures the museum will follow to turn them over for repatriation to tribal land, Welling said.
The museum has more than 1 million artifacts in its collections, and there's still a lot of inventorying that needs to be done. As a result, the museum is always in need of volunteers, Welling added. Anyone interested in volunteering at the Clark County Museum is asked to call the museum directly at (702) 455-7995.
