LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A volunteer coach was arrested on kidnapping and sexual misconduct charges, Clark County School District announced.
Joshua Youngblood, 27, was employed at Shadow Ridge High School, in the far north end of the valley. As of Oct. 14, CCSD police said he was terminated.
Police said the arrest stemmed from an investigation initiated at the school. He was charged with kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a student.
No other details nor a booking photo were initially available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.