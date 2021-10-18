LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant is asking all eligible blood donors to make appointments as soon as possible.
According to Vitalant, their Type O blood supply has plummeted to under a two-day supply. This is the lowest it has been since May 2020.
“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries.”
Those who receive an authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met. Donors must feel well the day of their donation.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
