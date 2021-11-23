LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas along with Rampart Casino and Vitalant are coming together to host a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive.
The blood drive is happening on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Marquis ballroom at JW Marriott.
Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment as they ensure there is plenty of blood available for patients ahead of what's expected to be a busy holiday season.
Officials say there is critical shortage of all blood types, but type O is urgently needed right now. Type O is the most transfused blood type and O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type.
There is currently no waiting period to give blood if you have received an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Anybody who donates will receive a 50% off voucher for the Market Place Buffet redeemable for a brunch or dinner buffet. They will also get a $5 dollar electronic gift card for Amazon.
To make an appointment, click here.
