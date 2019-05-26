HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Several events had to be canceled at Lake Mead on Sunday because of high wind.
Gusts of 40 miles per hour and even stronger in some parts were recorded. Raft rides, boat rentals and lake cruises had to be canceled because of the wind advisory.
National Park Service officials monitored officials all day. They said one boat did take on water at Lake Mohave but everyone made it shore okay.
Some visitors said they had to come back to shore because this water was getting too rough. Others avoided the shore all together and spent the day on the trail instead.
Park officials added the number of visitors on Sunday appeared to be lower than previous days.
