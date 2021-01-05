LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A big holiday weekend for Mt. Charleston resulted in piles of leftover trash and broken plastic sleds.
Jim Seely is the marketing director for Lee Canyon. He said the area most affected by trash was the Meadow in Lee Canyon, outside of the ski resort.
"There is a dumpster there, there is U.S. Forest, law enforcement, but you know, there is an overwhelmingly amount of trash and broken sleds that are left behind by, you know, like people looking for a good time and maybe not realizing what kind of impact they're leaving behind when they come up to the Meadows and in the canyon in the Spring Mountains," he said.
Seely said the "pinnacle" of trash every year is over the holidays, when kids aren't in school.
He emphasized "pack it in, pack it out," meaning everything brought with someone to the mountain should be taken back with them. He said it's important to keep nature preserved in the Spring Mountains.
"Enjoy nature respectfully," he said.
