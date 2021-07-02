LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The long-awaited Fourth of July weekend is here with tens of thousands of visitors descending on Las Vegas to enjoy the three-day holiday weekend.
Some started arriving midweek. Most are flying or driving on Friday.
Those who got here early already are celebrating.
“We got in at 2 a.m. last night,” said Alex and Meghan from Detroit.
Visitors walking around Fremont Street Experience were excited to be here and looking forward to what’s ahead over the weekend.
“There’s enough to do down here to make everything fun,” said Benjamin Jones, also from Detroit.
While he was having fun his wife not so much. She said she lost money playing slots.
All the visitors are looking forward to the fireworks that will be launched from Strip and downtown properties over the next few days.
