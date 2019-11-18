LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Expect a busy weekend if you're not leaving Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to Nevada Department of Transportation, about 300,000 visitors are expected in Southern Nevada from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.
Las Vegas is the nation's fourth top Thanksgiving destination this year, AAA said.
“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridor,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in a news release. “As such, motorists should budget additional travel time to reach their destination while remaining alert to impaired drivers."
At least 60 percent — or 180,000 — of those visiting Southern Nevada are expected to drive, NDOT says. As a result, the agency encourages motorists to minimize distractions while driving.
The heaviest travel day is expected on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
