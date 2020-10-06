LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor to Las Vegas is heading home with some money in his pocket after hitting a jackpot at McCarran airport.
According to a tweet from the airport, the guest, identified as Darrin W. of Watford City, North Dakota, picked up a $225,088 jackpot while playing the 25$ Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond game in the A gates.
No additional information was provided.
Another life-changing jackpot win at LAS! Darrin W. of Watford City, N.D., raked in $225,088 playing the 25¢ Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond game in the A Gates. Congrats Darrin! pic.twitter.com/KhTdLRMErs— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 5, 2020
