LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas visitor in town celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband hit a massive jackpot Saturday on the Strip.
According to Caesars Entertainment, Shannon Stachowiak hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on 3 Card Poker for $231,459 at Bally’s Las Vegas just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Stachowiak said her husband is her good luck charm.
The couple, who were visiting from Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, were at the table game for about 30 minutes before hitting the huge payout.
Stachowiak said the first thing she wants to do with her winnings is pay off her car, according to the company.
When asked what advice she would give to others who are looking to win big, she replied “…Good luck baby.”
