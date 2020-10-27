LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip started off his week with a huge win after hitting a jackpot Monday night.
According to a release, Patrick Le hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $738,104 on Mississippi Stud at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Le was visiting from San Diego for his daughter's birthday, Caesars Entertainment said.
Caesars reported that Le was overjoyed and said he loves to play at Flamingo because “it’s his lucky casino.”
He plans to use the money to put his kids through college and buy a summer home, the release notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.