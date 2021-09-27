LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas visitor is heading home with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a slot jackpot at an off-Strip property.
According to Boyd Gaming, Bruce, who was in town from San Diego to visit family, hit the progressive jackpot of more than $665,000 on Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand slot game last Friday at the Orleans.
The company said he won the $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet.
The company said that this is the second major Buffalo Grand jackpot to hit at a Boyd Gaming property in less than a month. On Sept. 10, a Las Vegas local hit a progressive jackpot on a Buffalo Grand slot game and won more than $1 million after betting $3.75 at Cannery.
