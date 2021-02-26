LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas visitor is heading home with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a massive jackpot while waiting for her flight at McCarran airport on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson for the airport, Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 yesterday playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse.
A video of the woman reacting to her jackpot win was shared by Twitter user LasVegasLocally and retweeted by the airport.
As one might expect, the woman was ecstatic with her win.
Check out this BIG win video from the B Gates today! 🙀— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 25, 2021
Stay tuned for the details! 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 https://t.co/pg3robcZ1d
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.