LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from Texas had some good luck on Friday the 13th when she hit a massive jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, early Friday morning, Nora Davila from Pharr, Texas, turned a $2 bet into $1,021,166 while playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game at the Venetian.
The property said the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot.
